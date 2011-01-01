Signed in as:
Supporting you in your next business adventure!
Jennifer began her career in April 1999 at Ruman Limited Partners. In 2003, she left RLP and has been with us ever since. She specializes in institutional and private insurance.
Jane began her business management career in April 1997 at Sorensen Limited Partners. In November 2006, she left Sorenson to manage our business development team.
Jeff began his finance career in April 2010 at Gage Ltd. In November 2012, Jeff left Gage and started working with our clients to help them with their financial planning.
Please contact us if you cannot find an answer to your question.
Some other services we provide are Financial, Marketing, Sales, Human Resources, Program/Project Management, IT, Public Relations management, and many more!
Once we determine what your needs are, we can put together a cost-effective package that serves your company best.
While not all businesses need our assistance, all businesses could benefit from our services. We have professionals to help with the less desirable jobs to ensure you make the most of your business!
